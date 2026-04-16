Special worship held for Mafi Sakshi Basavaraja Muthagi at Dharwad Ganapati Temple

Intro

A special religious ceremony was held in honor of Mafi Sakshi Basavaraja Muthagi at the Ganapati temple located opposite KCD College in Dharwad. The event witnessed the participation of devotees, local residents, and spiritual followers who gathered to offer prayers and seek blessings.

Hubballi

The Ganapati temple, situated opposite KCD College, became a center of devotion and spiritual energy as a special puja was conducted for Mafi Sakshi Basavaraja Muthagi. The ceremony began early in the morning with traditional rituals, including Ganapati homa, abhisheka, and chanting of sacred hymns. Priests performed the rituals in accordance with established customs, creating a serene and divine atmosphere in the temple premises.

Devotees from various parts of Dharwad and nearby areas assembled at the temple to take part in the special worship. Many expressed their faith and reverence by offering flowers, coconuts, and prayers, seeking blessings for prosperity, peace, and well-being. The occasion also served as an opportunity for the community to come together and strengthen spiritual bonds.

Organizers of the event ensured smooth arrangements for the devotees, including orderly darshan and distribution of prasada after the completion of rituals. The temple premises were decorated with flowers and lights, adding to the festive and sacred ambiance of the occasion.

Mafi Sakshi Basavaraja Muthagi is revered by followers for spiritual guidance and religious contributions, and such events reflect the deep-rooted faith people hold in spiritual traditions. The special worship not only highlighted devotion but also reinforced cultural values and unity among the people.

Overall, the ceremony concluded on a peaceful note with devotees leaving the temple with a sense of fulfillment and spiritual satisfaction.