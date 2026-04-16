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Faulty road work in Halyal sparks anger, poses threat to motorists

Cityhilights
By Cityhilights
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Hubballi
Serious concerns have emerged in Hubballi over alleged negligence by the Public Works Department (PWD), as incomplete road development in Halyal village is reportedly endangering the lives of commuters. Residents of Halyal village have raised strong objections against the poor execution of road development works undertaken by the Public Works Department. The project, reportedly costing around Rs 1.64 crore, has failed to deliver a properly constructed road, leaving villagers frustrated and concerned about safety. According to locals, the road has remained in a hazardous condition for the past four to five months. Instead of a smooth and safe surface, piles of stones and loose gravel have been left scattered across the road, creating a dangerous environment for motorists. With vehicles moving at speed, these stones are often thrown into the air, posing a serious risk of accidents and injuries.

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