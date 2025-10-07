Sogane residents to protest over delay in site allotment

“We staged a protest at the time of inauguration of the airport in 2023 and demanded that the government allot the sites. The government assured us sites. But it has remained unfulfilled.”

– President ofSogane Bhoomi Hakku Raithara Horata Samiti , M.B. Krishnappa

Shivamogga

Residents of Sogane and nearby villages in Shivamogga taluk have announced a protest in front of Shivamogga Airport on October 9, opposing the prolonged delay in allotting compensation sites to those who gave up their land for the airport project.

At a press conference, M.B. Krishnappa, president of the Sogane Bhoomi Hakku Raithara Horata Samiti, said the State Government had promised each affected family a 2,400-sqft (60×40) site as part of their compensation package. To honour this, the government acquired 34 acres and nine guntas of land in Sogane village, developed by the Karnataka Housing Board. However, despite the development being completed, the sites remain undistributed.

Krishnappa recalled that farmers had earlier protested during the airport’s inauguration in 2023 and even approached the court, which ruled in their favour. “The government continues to delay implementing the court’s order,” he said.

He added that a recent meeting with Housing Minister Zameer Ahmed Khan and Shivamogga district in-charge Minister Madhu Bangarappa resulted in a promise that sites would be allotted within 10 days — yet a month has passed with no progress.

“If the government fails to act immediately, we will intensify our protest,” Krishnappa warned. Several other farmers joined him at the press meet, reiterating their demand for justice.