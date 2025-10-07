Gadag tops state in caste survey with 93% completion

Gadag

The ongoing statewide social and educational survey conducted by the Backward Classes Commission has seen Gadag district achieve an impressive 93% completion rate, earning it the distinction of being the top-performing district in Karnataka. Commission member C.N. Kundagol expressed his appreciation for this achievement during a review meeting held at the Deputy Commissioner’s office on Tuesday.

Speaking on the occasion, Kundagol said, “The survey work in Gadag district is progressing with dedication and proper planning within the stipulated time frame. More than 6,000 NSS students have been actively engaged in the survey process, visiting households to collect detailed information about the social, educational, and economic status of families. Prior awareness campaigns helped people understand the importance of providing accurate data, which has contributed significantly to this success. Such organized and coordinated efforts have made Gadag one of the state’s best-performing districts.”

He extended congratulations to the Deputy Commissioner, departmental heads, local bodies, and student volunteers for their wholehearted participation, adding that Gadag’s model progress should inspire other districts across the state.

Deputy Commissioner C.N. Sridhar also spoke at the meeting, highlighting the combined role of all departments in the survey’s success. He explained that awareness was created through jingles played on municipal vehicles, while NSS students and ASHA workers were fully involved in the data collection process. The survey comprises 65 questions, which were explained in simple terms to ensure clarity for respondents.

Sridhar further informed that 93% of the work has already been completed, with the latest mobile app versions (4 and 5) helping to make data collection more accurate and efficient. The survey is expected to be fully completed within the next two days. He also commended the support of HESCOM employees, who contributed at the field level despite their own departmental responsibilities.