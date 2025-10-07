Ramesh Katti files nomination for BDCC Bank director post

Belagavi



Former chairman of the Belagavi District Central Cooperative Bank (BDCC), Ramesh Katti, filed his nomination papers on Tuesday for the post of director from Hukkeri taluk. He arrived at the BDCC Bank head office in Belagavi and submitted his nomination in the presence of MLA Nikhil Katti, family members, and several supporters.

Katti had earlier stepped down from the chairmanship of the century-old institution following a no-confidence motion moved by a few directors last year, after which A.M. Kulgude was elected chairman. It was widely believed that a panel led by former MP Annasaheb Jolle and MLA Balachandra Jarkiholi was behind the move.

Differences between Katti and Jolle, both senior BJP leaders, reportedly emerged after the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. Jolle claimed that Katti had not supported his campaign for the Chikkodi parliamentary seat, which he eventually lost to Priyanka Jarkiholi, the Congress candidate and daughter of minister Satish Jarkiholi. Katti, however, denied the allegation, stating that he stayed away from the campaign because his claim to the party ticket had not been respected.

Speaking to reporters, Katti clarified that he is not an aspirant for the post of chairman and is not part of any panel. “I don’t think there is any need for a panel fight. I am contesting as an individual,” he said. When asked, he mentioned that several like-minded people may join him in the bank elections and that he is open to campaigning for others if invited. “I will consider these requests after consulting my friends and followers,” he added.

Box: Katti emphasized his desire to serve the farmers and general public of Belagavi district, describing BDCC Bank as “the most important financial institution in the district.” “It is the custodian of the finances of nearly 50 lakh people. If anything happens to this bank, their lives will be in danger. I want to protect it and help it grow further. But I do not want to be chairman,” he said.

Having been associated with BDCC Bank since 1986, Katti noted that this is his ninth nomination. He has served the institution in various capacities — 10 years as chairman, five years as vice-chairman, and 20 years as a director. “I just want to support the bank’s management and offer my experience whenever required,” he said.