Tuesday, October 7, 2025
Kantara Chapter 1 crosses ₹300 crore mark

Rishab Shetty’s latest film Kantara: Chapter 1 has taken the box office by storm, collecting a massive ₹335 crore gross in its extended four-day first weekend. The film, packed with action and spiritual themes, has become one of the biggest openers in Kannada cinema history—second only to KGF Chapter 2.

The Kannada version led the way with strong earnings, but the film’s dubbed versions in Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, and Malayalam have also performed well, drawing large crowds across India. On Sunday, Kantara: Chapter 1 had its best single-day collection so far.

Trade experts say the movie is expected to continue doing great business all the way to Diwali. Fans are loving the story, visuals, and intense performances, especially from Rishab Shetty, who also directed the film. The cast includes Rukmini Vasanth, Gulshan Devaiah, and Jayaram in key roles.

The film is produced by Hombale Films, led by Vijay Kiragandur, and features music by Ajaneesh Loknath. With powerful storytelling and a strong emotional core, Kantara: Chapter 1 is not just a hit—it’s a cultural moment in Indian cinema, making its mark across multiple languages and regions

Founded in 2014, IBC delivers unbiased, timely news across Karnataka through print, web portals, and magazines, combining professionalism and speed to meet the needs of modern, digitally connected audiences.

