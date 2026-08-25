ED searches four flats in Karwar money laundering case

Karwar

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has expanded its investigation into an alleged land fraud and money laundering case in Goa to Karwar, conducting searches at four flats belonging to a businessman in the city.

ED officials from Goa searched four flats located in an apartment opposite the Excise Department office in Kodibag, Karwar. The searches continued for several hours, during which the investigating team examined property documents and details of financial transactions linked to the flats.

Officials are reportedly investigating the source of funds used to purchase the properties and whether the flats have any connection with the alleged proceeds of crime in the Goa case. Documents related to the properties and financial transactions were examined and reportedly taken into custody as part of the investigation.

The case involves Shivamogga-based Suleman Khan, also known as Siddiq Khan, who is reportedly a key accused. According to the report, he had lived in Karwar for around five years before moving to Goa. The Goa SIT arrested him in 2024 over allegations that properties belonging to deceased persons were allegedly taken over using forged documents. After reportedly escaping from custody, he was arrested again in Kerala.

During the SIT investigation, action was also taken against properties linked to him in Karwar. The alleged money laundering angle later led the ED to begin its investigation, and Siddiq Khan was arrested by the agency in July.

The investigation also involves allegations that around 25 hectares of land, reportedly valued at nearly Rs 300 crore, was purchased using illicit funds. Against this backdrop, the searches at the four Karwar flats are being viewed as an important development in the case.

The ED is continuing its investigation to establish the ownership, financial trail and possible links between the Karwar properties and the alleged proceeds of crime.

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