Fisherman killed by co-worker at Malpe port, accused arrested

CH ENWS

UDUPI

In a shocking continuation of violent crimes in district, a 24-year-old fisherman was allegedly murdered by his co-worker on board a boat at the Malpe fishing port. The deceased has been identified as Abhishek (24). According to reports, he was killed by a fellow worker, identified as Govinda, who was also employed on the same boat. In a swift action, the police arrested the accused, Govinda, from the Udupi railway station while he was attempting to flee following the crime. This marks the second murder in the district in just two days. Earlier, on August 24, a 31-year-old man, Shahid Ali, allegedly bludgeoned his parents to death in Brahmavar over a domestic dispute. With this latest incident, the total number of murders in the district over the past two months has risen to four. Further investigation into the incident is underway.