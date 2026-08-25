Police patrol in Puttur, widespread bandh for peace and security

The police, who conducted a parade in Puttur, appealed to the public to immediately bring any suspicious activity to the attention of the police.

Puttur (Dakshina Kannada): With the aim of instilling confidence and a sense of security among the public and maintaining peace and law and order during the Eid Milad festival, the police conducted a parade within the limits of the Puttur city police station on Monday (August 24).

The police have taken precautionary measures to prevent any untoward incident. Police personnel have been deployed in key areas and close vigil has been maintained in sensitive areas.

Shops cannot be closed forcibly: In the wake of Eid Milad, it is natural that most shops and stalls are likely to be closed. However, the police have clarified that apart from this, no shop or business establishment will be allowed to be closed forcibly.

The police department has warned that legal action will be taken against anyone who tries to forcefully close the shop.

Appeal not to listen to any rumors: The police have already suo motu registered a case in connection with the recent riot in Puttur and issued notices to the concerned persons. The rumors that are being spread that the police are taking the case lightly are far from the truth, a police statement said.

In the past, action has been taken according to the law in various cases without giving in to caste, religion or political influences. If you have any doubts or questions about this case, you can contact the police department for information, the release said.

The public should not pay attention to rumors, provocative messages or unverified information spread on websites other than official information. If any suspicious activity is noticed, it is requested to immediately bring it to the attention of the police.

Tight security including 1 ASP, 1 DYSP: In the wake of Eid Milad, extensive police security has been taken up in the Puttur city police station limits. Additional forces including 1 Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP), 1 DYSP, 8 PSIs, 10 ASIs and 50 police personnel have been deployed in the security system. Along with this, 5 KSRP squads, 3 DAR squads and 1 Special Force (SF) squad have been deployed for security work.

The police, through a parade, demonstrated their presence in key areas and tried to instill a sense of security among the public. The police department has appealed to the public to cooperate with the police to maintain peace and harmony during the festival.