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‘Orlen rushes to find alternatives to Saudi oil supply’

City Hilights
By City Hilights
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LONDON

Polish integrated oil firm Orlen is rushing to ​find crude oil cargoes from the North Sea ‌and further afield to replace disrupted Saudi imports, five industry sources told Reuters.

Orlen is one of the major European term customers ​of Saudi crude oil, but an escalation of ​the conflict in the Middle East – including Yemeni ⁠Houthi attacks against Saudi installations – has left the ​Polish firm seeking alternative supplies in recent days.

Orlen purchased several ​cargoes of crude oil in spot tenders on Friday and Monday, the sources said. It picked up North Sea grades including Grane, ​Johan Sverdrup and Johan Castberg, two of the ​traders said.

It also tendered for grades further afield including U.S. WTI Midland ‌and ⁠Kazakh CPC Blend, two sources added.

No further details were available and the tender results could not be directly confirmed with the counterparties. Orlen declined to comment on ​details of specific ​commercial transactions, ⁠but said it actively manages its supply portfolio to ensure the uninterrupted operation of ​its refining assets.

“Adjusting and optimising purchase volumes ​is ⁠a standard, ongoing part of the Orlen Group’s operations, driven by both current production needs and changing market conditions,” ⁠an Orlen ​spokesperson said.

Currently, feedstock deliveries to ​Orlen refineries are proceeding without disruption, the spokesperson said.

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City Hilights
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