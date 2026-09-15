Bengaluru CEO repairs broken footpath after complaints go unanswered

CH NEWS

BENGALURU

A Bengaluru entrepreneur repaired a long-broken footpath in Koramangala for Rs 2,700 after repeated complaints to civic authorities failed to get a response.

Siddharth Dialani, founder and CEO of BharatAgri, shared before-and-after photographs of the footpath on X, saying it had remained damaged for years near his residential society.

Dialani said he had complained to the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP), emailed the Greater Bengaluru Authority (GBA), raised a complaint ticket and contacted the GBA’s WhatsApp helpline. However, he claimed that none of the efforts resulted in action.

He eventually decided to get the footpath repaired himself. The work, including labour and cement used to construct a ramp, cost Rs 2,700.

“Finally, decided to fix it myself,” Dialani posted, adding that the repaired stretch would allow parents with strollers and senior citizens using wheelchairs to move conveniently.

His post received significant attention online, with around 3.9 lakh views. Dialani also tagged entrepreneur Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw and Zerodha co-founder Nikhil Kamath, among others, while calling for collective efforts to improve civic infrastructure across Bengaluru.

The incident has highlighted concerns over the response to routine civic complaints, particularly those involving pedestrian infrastructure.

Dialani urged residents and others to work together to improve public spaces in different parts of the city.

The repaired footpath is expected to make the stretch more accessible for pedestrians, particularly senior citizens and families with young children.