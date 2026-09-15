George invites UAE Kannadigas to invest in Karnataka

CH NEWS

Bengaluru/Dubai

Karnataka Energy and Tourism Minister K.J. George has invited UAE-based Kannadiga entrepreneurs to invest in Karnataka’s growing tourism and infrastructure sectors.

Addressing 65 prominent Kannadiga business leaders representing more than 20 sectors at the “Invest in Karnataka – NRI Business Community Meet, Dubai 2026,” George highlighted the State’s investment potential and assured government support for credible proposals.

The interaction, organised by the Karnataka NRI Forum UAE, brought together entrepreneurs, investors and senior Karnataka Government representatives to discuss opportunities spanning tourism, trade, infrastructure, connectivity and business partnerships.

Tourism Secretary Dr. Ram Prasath Manohar, IAS, presented Karnataka’s diverse tourism investment opportunities, including leisure, medical, wellness, spiritual, coastal, business and experience-based tourism. He emphasised the potential for private participation and public-private partnership (PPP) projects.

The Tourism Department is focusing on quality accommodation, destination infrastructure, enhanced visitor experiences and new tourism products while developing commercially viable opportunities for private investors.

Discussions also covered strengthening air, road and coastal connectivity, investment facilitation and Karnataka’s international tourism positioning.

The delegation included KSTDC Chairman Srinivas M., MLC Dr. Arathi Krishna and KSTDC Managing Director Shivaprasad P.R. UAE business leaders Dr. Ronald Colaco, Dr. Moideen Thumbay and KNRI Forum UAE President Praveen Shetty participated in the meeting.

The event concluded with business leaders expressing interest in pursuing specific tourism and investment opportunities in Karnataka with government support.

“Kannadigas across the world have built successful enterprises and global networks. We want that entrepreneurial strength to connect more closely with Karnataka.” — K.J. George, Minister for Energy and Tourism