Congress chief calls Umar Khalid ‘nationalist’ amid NLSIU row

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BENGALURU

Karnataka Congress president B.K. Hariprasad’s remarks on Umar Khalid have intensified a political row over a documentary screening at NLSIU.

Karnataka Congress president B.K. Hariprasad on Tuesday called jailed activist Umar Khalid a “nationalist” while criticising the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) for opposing a proposed documentary screening at the National Law School of India University (NLSIU) in Bengaluru.

Hariprasad said the ABVP had no moral right to comment on Khalid, referring to its alleged admiration for Nathuram Godse. His remarks came amid controversy over the proposed screening of Prisoner No 626710 is Present, directed by Lalit Vachani.

The documentary, which focuses on Khalid and issues surrounding his incarceration, was scheduled to be screened at NLSIU on Monday. The university subsequently postponed the programme, citing logistical and security considerations.

NLSIU said the decision was precautionary and maintained that the screening would be held during the current trimester. It said the programme was part of a wider discussion on pre-trial detention, bail, dissent, political incarceration, criminal law and democratic freedoms.

Khalid has been in Tihar Jail since September 2020 following his arrest by the Delhi Police in connection with the larger conspiracy case linked to the 2020 Northeast Delhi riots. He faces charges under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) and other provisions. He has denied the allegations.

ABVP seeks Centre’s intervention

The ABVP has urged the Centre to permanently cancel the proposed screening and order an inquiry into the NLSIU administration and organisers. The student organisation said academic freedom and open discussion were constitutional rights but argued that they could not override concerns relating to national security, sovereignty and institutional integrity. It has also sought intervention from Union ministers over the issue.