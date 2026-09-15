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BMTC to introduce audio ads in 300 buses

City Hilights
By City Hilights
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BENGALURU

The BMTC plans to introduce location-based audio advertisements in 300 non-AC buses as part of a revenue-generation initiative. The Bangalore Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC) has invited tenders to install and operate an audio advertising system in 300 non-AC buses across Bengaluru. The advertisements will be broadcast on regular, express and night services. Each Kannada advertisement will be limited to 10 seconds, with English translations optional. The selected agency will maintain the system under a three-year contract. BMTC plans to use its GPS network for location-based advertisements while ensuring passenger stop announcements are not affected. The corporation will reserve 10% of advertising time for its own announcements and public-service messages. BMTC said it would regulate the volume, language and quality of advertisements to minimise inconvenience to passengers.

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