Hindus must work to preserve Sanatana Dharma: Somashekar

CH NEWS

Bengaluru

Hindus must come forward to protect their traditions and ensure that Sanatana Dharma is introduced to the next generation, said Yeshwanthpur MLA S.T. Somashekar.

Speaking at a Ganeshotsava programme organised at Kengal Hanumanthaiah Ward in the Yeshwanthpur Assembly constituency, Somashekar said Ganeshotsava was celebrated as part of Hindu tradition and with the objective of promoting the well-being and protection of the community.

He said Lord Ganesha, revered as the remover of obstacles, is installed and worshipped with devotion with the belief that obstacles should not come in the way of people’s work and endeavours.

“Ganeshotsava is part of our Hindu tradition. We install and worship Lord Ganesha with faith and devotion, seeking the removal of obstacles from our lives and work,” Somashekar said.

He urged Hindus to take the lead in protecting their religion and traditions. He also said people should prepare themselves to face challenges that could emerge in the future.

“A situation may arise in the coming days where we may have to fight to protect ourselves. We must therefore remain united and work towards safeguarding our traditions,” he said.

Somashekar stressed the importance of passing on knowledge of Sanatana Dharma to younger generations. He said efforts should be made to familiarise children and youngsters with the country’s cultural and religious traditions.

The MLA also called for celebrating festivals while maintaining their traditional significance and encouraging community participation.

GBA probable candidate Chetan Gowda, Kengal Hanumanthaiah Ward president Purushotham and several local leaders were present at the programme.