PIL challenges Karnataka order limiting Vande Mataram to two stanzas

CH NEWS

BENGALURU

A public interest litigation has challenged the Karnataka government’s decision restricting the National Song to two stanzas at most state functions.

The PIL was filed before the Karnataka High Court by advocate Girish Bharadwaj through advocate Angad Kamath.

The petition challenges the September 8 government order, issued following a Cabinet decision on September 3, which directs that only the first two stanzas of Vande Mataram be sung at state government programmes. The full six-stanza version is to be sung at functions attended by the President, Vice-President, Prime Minister or Governor.

The petitioner has contended that the National Song does not fall under either the State List or Concurrent List of the Seventh Schedule. It argues that Parliament has exclusive legislative competence under Entry 97 of the Union List read with Article 248.

The plea further contends that the State government could not exercise executive power under Article 162 in an area beyond the legislative competence of the State Legislature.

It also alleges that the order conflicts with Articles 256 and 257(1), besides provisions of the Prevention of Insults to National Honour (Amendment) Act, 2026.

The petitioner has alleged procedural irregularities in the Cabinet decision, claiming that the matter was taken up as an “Informal Discussion” without a Cabinet Note or Law Department advice.