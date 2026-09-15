ED conference focuses on faster probes, trials and restitution

CH NEWS

BENGALURU

The Enforcement Directorate reviewed its investigation strategy, technological capabilities and trial outcomes during its 36th quarterly conference in Bengaluru.

The three-day conference, held from September 13 to 15 at IIM Bangalore, brought together senior ED officers from headquarters and field formations. It was chaired by the Director, ED.

A management and leadership workshop preceded the conference, focusing on technology, artificial intelligence, data analytics, financial investigations, cyber threats and international cooperation.

The Director directed Zonal Heads to ensure that the approved cadre restructuring is communicated to officers and staff. He called for quicker decision-making in enforcement actions and greater sharing of intelligence among law enforcement agencies.

The conference stressed the use of artificial intelligence and data analytics while warning officers about risks such as data leakage and AI-enabled fraud.

Sessions examined economic offences linked to the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code and PMLA, coordination with State Police and other agencies, international cooperation, extradition and emerging cryptocurrency-related crimes.

The ED also reviewed measures to fast-track PMLA trials, improve prosecution monitoring and ensure better coordination with agencies investigating predicate offences.

A dedicated session on restitution highlighted the Directorate’s victim-centric approach to restoring illicit wealth to legitimate claimants.