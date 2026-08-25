NWKSRTC to go fully digital from September 1

Hubballi

The North Western Karnataka Road Transport Corporation (NWKRTC) will fully implement its Human Resource Management System (HRMS) from September 1, bringing employee records and several administrative services online. The move is aimed at improving transparency, efficiency and convenience for nearly 21,000 employees across the corporation.

The HRMS has already been introduced on a trial basis at the NWKRTC headquarters and Hubballi division. From September, the system will be extended to all nine divisions spread across Dharwad, Belagavi, Uttara Kannada, Bagalkot, Gadag and Haveri districts. NWKRTC will become the second transport corporation in Karnataka, after KSRTC, to introduce HRMS software and a dedicated mobile application.

The new system will digitise attendance, salary processing, leave management, promotions, transfers, service records and other administrative procedures. Employees will be able to access information about their salary, leave balance, provident fund and other service details through the mobile app. They can also apply for leave online and track whether it has been approved, reducing the need to visit offices repeatedly.

NWKRTC Managing Director Priyanga M said the HRMS had been implemented in phases over the last six months after testing its practical use. She said the system would consolidate an employee’s complete service record, from the date of joining until retirement, in one place. Information related to disciplinary action, accidents, charge sheets and punishments will also be available through the system.

The corporation has around 22,000 employees and earlier maintained most records manually on paper, resulting in delays and increased paperwork. The new digital system is expected to save time, reduce paper usage and improve the accuracy of employee information.

Employees have welcomed the initiative, saying online access to salary, overtime and leave details will reduce unnecessary trips to offices. The HRMS application will also allow employees to record daily attendance and submit leave requests from their mobile phones, while officials can review and approve applications digitally.

Bengaluru-based Caritor has developed the HRMS software, with a five-year maintenance agreement in place.