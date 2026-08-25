Gadag roads become death traps amid potholes

Blurb: The road near the railway underpass needs urgent attention, while several interior roads remain badly damaged or incomplete.

Gadag

Roads across Gadag city have deteriorated badly, with deep potholes, crumbling tar and uneven surfaces posing a serious risk to motorists and pedestrians. The situation has drawn public criticism as the district celebrates 30 years since its formation.

A major road near Rotary Circle is filled with potholes. The pits were temporarily covered with gravel ahead of the Governor’s visit, but rain washed away the material, exposing the potholes again. Near the Old DC Office Circle, the tar has almost disappeared, leaving the gravel layer exposed and making sudden braking dangerous.

The road towards Bhishma Lake is also in poor condition, with potholes, loose gravel and uneven tar patches forcing motorists, particularly two-wheeler riders, to travel cautiously. The CC road connecting Mahatma Gandhi Road, the City Municipal Council route and Zenda Circle has developed cracks, while the road near the railway underpass also requires urgent attention. Several interior roads remain either badly damaged or incomplete.

District Vikas Vedike president Vishwanath Khanapur said the proposed widening of roads, including the Betageri-Bhishma Lake stretch, had stalled because removing shops and other structures remained difficult. Farmers’ representatives also said rural roads and routes to agricultural fields were in poor condition, affecting transportation of farm produce.

PWD Executive Engineer Umesh Nayak said major roads would be repaired after the monsoon. He said funds had been sanctioned at Rs 1 lakh per kilometre and assured that new roads would also be constructed.