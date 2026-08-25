5.13 lakh Belagavi names missing from draft rolls

Intro: Draft rolls are prepared after scrutinizing information collected during the revision process.

Belagavi

As many as 5.13 lakh names have been left out of the draft electoral rolls in Belagavi district following the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of voter lists. The development has raised concerns among voters, with election officials urging eligible citizens to verify their names and details in the draft rolls.

The SIR exercise is being carried out to update and verify electoral records and identify entries that may relate to deceased persons, duplicate registrations, voters who have shifted residence or those whose details could not be verified. The draft rolls are prepared after scrutiny of information collected during the revision process.

Officials have clarified that the omission of a name from the draft electoral roll does not mean that an eligible voter has permanently lost the right to vote. Voters whose names are missing can approach the election authorities and submit claims seeking their inclusion. They can also raise objections if they find errors or discrepancies in the published draft rolls.

Eligible voters in Belagavi district have time until September 23 to file their claims and seek inclusion in the electoral rolls. Authorities have advised citizens not to wait until the last date and to check their names and other particulars at the earliest.

The claims and objections submitted by voters will be examined by the concerned election officials before the final electoral rolls are prepared. Citizens may be required to provide documents or other details to establish their eligibility and address any discrepancies identified during the verification process.

The district administration has appealed to voters to actively participate in the revision process and ensure that their names and details are correctly recorded. Officials have also stressed the importance of checking the draft list carefully, particularly for voters who have recently shifted residences or experienced changes in their personal details.

The SIR process is aimed at improving the accuracy of electoral rolls while ensuring that all eligible citizens are able to exercise their franchise. Voters in Belagavi whose names are missing have therefore been urged to use the claims process before the September 23 deadline.

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Belagavi draft roll revision period

Eligible voters missing from the draft electoral roll can file claims and objections. For official updates and registration portals, please visit the CEO Karnataka Electoral Roll or check local announcements via the District Belagavi Administration.