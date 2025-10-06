Raghav Juyal joins Nani’s ‘The Paradise’ film

Actor Raghav Juyal has officially joined the cast of The Paradise, the upcoming film starring Nani and directed by Dasara fame Srikanth Odela. Raghav, known for his role in Kill, recently revealed his excitement about being part of what he calls a “pan-world project.”

Raghav and director Srikanth Odela are currently busy with script discussions, and his scenes are expected to be filmed soon. The film is being produced by SLV Cinemas and promises to be much more than a regular Indian release. It will hit screens worldwide in multiple Indian languages, along with English and Spanish versions, making it a truly global release.

Veteran actor Mohan Babu plays the villain in the movie, while the music is being composed by the popular Anirudh Ravichander.

The Paradise is scheduled to release on March 26, 2026. With a strong team, international reach, and exciting cast, the film is already gaining buzz months ahead of its release. Fans of Nani and lovers of big-screen entertainment are eagerly waiting to see what this unique project has in store.