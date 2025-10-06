Tuesday, October 7, 2025
HomeEntertainmentRoshan’s ‘Champion’ set for Christmas release
Entertainment

Roshan’s ‘Champion’ set for Christmas release

Cityhilights
By Cityhilights
0
81

Roshan, son of actor Srikanth Meka, is all set to return to the big screen with his new film Champion, a period sports drama directed by National Award-winning filmmaker Pradeep Advaitham. The makers have officially announced that the film will release on December 25, 2025, as a Christmas special.

Marking her Tollywood debut, Malayalam actress Anaswara Rajan plays the female lead. The film’s shooting is currently in progress, and promotions are expected to kick off soon.

Champion is produced by Swapna Cinema, with Anandi Art Creations and Concept Films as co-producers. The film is being presented by Zee Studios. Known for his soulful music, Mickey J Meyer is composing the soundtrack.

With an inspiring storyline, a talented team, and a festive release window, Champion is gearing up to deliver a powerful cinematic experience for audiences this holiday season.

Previous article
Raghav Juyal joins Nani’s ‘The Paradise’ film
Cityhilights
Cityhilightshttp://ibcworldnews.com
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Most Popular

Load more

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Founded in 2014, IBC delivers unbiased, timely news across Karnataka through print, web portals, and magazines, combining professionalism and speed to meet the needs of modern, digitally connected audiences.

Contact us: info@ibcworldnews.com

FOLLOW US

© 2025 IBC World News Pvt. Ltd. All rights reserved.