Roshan’s ‘Champion’ set for Christmas release

Roshan, son of actor Srikanth Meka, is all set to return to the big screen with his new film Champion, a period sports drama directed by National Award-winning filmmaker Pradeep Advaitham. The makers have officially announced that the film will release on December 25, 2025, as a Christmas special.

Marking her Tollywood debut, Malayalam actress Anaswara Rajan plays the female lead. The film’s shooting is currently in progress, and promotions are expected to kick off soon.

Champion is produced by Swapna Cinema, with Anandi Art Creations and Concept Films as co-producers. The film is being presented by Zee Studios. Known for his soulful music, Mickey J Meyer is composing the soundtrack.

With an inspiring storyline, a talented team, and a festive release window, Champion is gearing up to deliver a powerful cinematic experience for audiences this holiday season.