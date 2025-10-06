Miley Cyrus says her dad cried when she gifted him her song

Singer Miley Cyrus has opened up about her emotional bond with her father, Billy Ray Cyrus, after dedicating her latest song Secrets to him. The song, released on his 64th birthday, acted as a “peace offering” following years of tension between the two.

Miley shared that her father cried when he first heard the track. “You don’t see your dad cry a lot,” she said, explaining that the moment was unforgettable. “I haven’t seen my dad cry since his dad passed away.”

The song, which features Lindsey Buckingham and Mick Fleetwood of Fleetwood Mac, brought up mixed emotions for the father-daughter duo. Miley said that instead of talking through problems in therapy sessions, they’ve always found it easier to express feelings through music.

“Sending a song is how we say ‘I love you,’” Miley explained. She also said they often communicate by sharing music on YouTube, where her dad now listens to songs regularly.

Miley believes everyone has their own way of making peace, and for her and Billy Ray, music is their strongest connection. Their bond may be complicated, but music helps heal and express what words can’t.