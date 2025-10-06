Bobby Deol celebrates 30 years in cinema

Actor Bobby Deol has completed 30 years in Hindi films, but says he’s just getting started. Bobby made his debut in 1995 with Barsaat. Since then, he acted in many popular movies like Gupt, Soldier, Badal, Bichhoo, and Humraaz. After a period of struggle, Bobby found success again in films like Apne, Yamla Pagla Deewana, and Housefull 4.

His big comeback came with strong roles in Class of ’83, Aashram, Animal, Love Hostel, and The Ba**ds of Bollywood*. Bobby shared a video on Instagram showing posters from his film journey and thanked fans for their love. “The fire still burns and I’m just getting started,” he wrote.

Bobby’s latest film Bandar (Monkey in a Cage) was screened at the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF). The film, directed by Anurag Kashyap, deals with serious themes like trauma and injustice. It stars Saba Azad, Sanya Malhotra, and Sapna Pabbi.

Bobby will next be seen in Alpha with Alia Bhatt and Sharvari, releasing this Christmas. He also stars in the political action thriller Jana Nayagan, alongside Vijay and Pooja Hegde. Bobby’s second innings in Bollywood looks strong and promising.