Kareena calls Saif Ali Khan coolest hubby ever

Bollywood actress Kareena Kapoor has once again shared her love for husband Saif Ali Khan. On Monday, she posted a sweet picture of him on Instagram. In the photo, Saif is seen wearing casual clothes, sunglasses, and holding a guitar. Kareena called him “the coolest ever” and added a fun message asking him to come home for food.

Kareena often shares special moments with Saif online. Just a few days ago, she posted a cute birthday message for their niece, Inaaya Naumi Kemmu. She shared a throwback photo of Saif holding little Inaaya and smiling. Kareena wished her a happy birthday and joked about enjoying cake.

Kareena and Saif got married on October 16, 2012, after dating for five years. Their wedding was a private event in Bandra, followed by grand receptions in Mumbai and Delhi. They have two sons—Taimur, born in 2016, and Jay, born in 2021.

The couple met in 2007 while filming Tashan. Kareena reportedly made the first move. Saif even got a tattoo of her name. Before Kareena, Saif was married to Amrita Singh, and Kareena dated actor Shahid Kapoor.