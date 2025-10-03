‘Neeriddre Nale’ Initiative to Build Water-Secure Karnataka

The Department of Minor Irrigation and Groundwater Development will launch an innovative campaign, “Neeriddre Nale – Water is Future”, on October 9 at the Banquet Hall, Vidhana Soudha, to promote water conservation and groundwater revival. The program is being initiated under the guidance of Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar, Minister N.S. Boseraju announced.

Highlighting the urgency, the Minister referred to the Karnataka Economic Survey 2024–25, which revealed that nearly 60% of the state’s agricultural land now depends on borewells, up from 37% a few decades ago. While borewells have become the primary source of irrigation in drought-prone and rain-fed areas, this over-reliance has caused a steady depletion of groundwater reserves, he cautioned.

“The goal of Neeriddre Nale is to create awareness about sustainable water use and collective action for water security. Water is the foundation of our tomorrow, and we must take responsibility to conserve it,” Boseraju stated.

To connect with younger citizens, popular actor Vasista Simha has been appointed as the campaign’s Brand Ambassador. He will actively participate in awareness drives on rainwater harvesting, lake rejuvenation, and community initiatives. The Minister added that Simha has agreed to serve without remuneration, reflecting his commitment to the cause.

The statewide campaign seeks to build a resilient Karnataka by protecting traditional water sources, conserving groundwater, and ensuring water security for future generations.