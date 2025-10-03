Veteran Journalist TJS George Passes Away at 97

Thayil Jacob Sony George, popularly known as TJS George, a legendary figure in Indian journalism and literature, passed away on Friday at the age of 97. He was awarded the Padma Bhushan in 2011 in recognition of his outstanding contributions to literature and education.

Born on May 7, 1928, in Kerala, George was the fourth of eight siblings. He graduated in English Literature from Madras Christian College and began his journalism career in 1950 with The Free Press Journal in Mumbai. Over the years, he worked with prestigious organizations such as the International Press Institute, The Searchlight, and Far Eastern Economic Review, and was the founding editor of Asiaweek in Hong Kong. Later, as Editorial Advisor to The New Indian Express, he emerged as a powerful voice against social injustice, corruption, religious intolerance, and threats to democracy.

His renowned weekly column, ‘Point of View’, ran for 25 years until June 2022, reflecting his lifelong commitment to fearless journalism. Beyond journalism, he authored acclaimed biographies including Lee Kuan Yew’s Singapore and The Life and Times of Nargis, and his book The Dismantling of India remains highly influential.

George was known for his profound grasp of global affairs, especially China, which he followed closely for decades. In 2008, he returned to China to report on the country’s Olympic preparations. His incisive analysis and commentary earned him immense respect both in India and abroad.

He is survived by his children, Sheba Thayil and Jeet Thayil, and spent his later years in Bangalore and Coimbatore with his wife, Ammu. American TV journalist Raj Mathai is his nephew. TJS George’s passing marks the close of a remarkable chapter in Indian journalism.

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah also paid tribute to T.J.S. George, calling him a towering figure in Indian journalism whose sharp insights and fearless commentary shaped public discourse for decades. In his social media post, Siddaramaiah remembered George as a fearless voice against social injustice, corruption, and threats to democracy, highlighting his immense contribution to literature, education, and public debate.