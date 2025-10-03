Madhubangarappa Urges SC to Act on BJP’s Opposition to Survey

The survey revealed overall progress of 63.46% in Shivamogga district, with Shivamogga city at 56%, Shikaripura 70%, Bhadravati 54%, Soraba 77%, Tirthahalli 57%, and Sagara 62%.

Karnataka’s Congress government, led by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, has constitutionally conducted a social and educational survey. Minister for School Education and Literacy, S. Madhubangarappa, urged the Supreme Court to take suo-moto action against the BJP, which is opposing the initiative.

Speaking at a press conference after felicitating over 25 teachers in Shivamogga district who successfully completed the survey, Madhubangarappa said the exercise is crucial for providing government facilities to lower-income and marginalised communities. He praised school teachers for conducting the survey efficiently across the state and acknowledged their role in its success.

Recalling former Prime Minister Nehru’s constitutional amendment aimed at promoting economic equality, he highlighted that caste censuses should be conducted every ten years. Madhubangarappa warned that the state government would not halt the survey initiated to reduce economic disparities. He stressed that democracy is not just about rhetoric but about implementation, countering BJP criticism.

Union Minister Pralhad Joshi, BJP state president B.Y. Vijayendra, Opposition Leader R. Ashok, MP Tejasvi Surya, and other BJP leaders have opposed the survey, while former leaders like B.S. Yediyurappa and H.D. Deve Gowda have remained silent. Madhubangarappa criticised BJP for lacking understanding of issues affecting the poor and marginalised and condemned their anti-survey stance as unpatriotic.

He further refuted concerns about data leakage, stating the Congress government would never allow collected data to be misused. He sharply criticised BJP for using religion and caste as political tools, asserting that the survey reinforces constitutional principles and promotes equality.

At the press event, Ayanuru Manjunath, Congress district president R. Prasannakumar, Guarantee President C.S. Chandrabhupal, and officials from the Social Welfare and Education Departments were present.