Flood-hit Belagavi ignored by CM, Dy CM; Ashok mocks ‘biriyani visit’

Belagavi

Leader of Opposition in Karnataka, R. Ashok, on Friday criticised Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar for failing to visit flood-hit areas in Belagavi district, saying they were instead planning to attend development project inaugurations and “eat biriyani” on October 4.

Addressing farmers in Naganur village, Ashok said, “These leaders did not come when all of you were suffering due to floods. But they are coming tomorrow to make merry, eat biriyani, and leave for Bengaluru. We have come to listen to your grievances and assess the flood damage firsthand.”

He added that farmers in Belagavi had been struggling for two months, with district officials, including the Deputy Commissioner and tahsildars, reportedly absent until the Opposition leaders’ visit.

Responding to claims that the Union Government had not released disaster relief funds, Ashok accused the state government of diverting calamity compensation for its guarantee scheme payouts, asserting that the Centre had acted as per National Disaster Response Fund norms.

Ashok was accompanied by Lok Sabha member Ramesh Jigajinagi, Rajya Sabha member Iranna Kadadi, MLAs Vithal Halgekar and Shashikala Jolle, and MLCs C.T. Ravi and N. Ravikumar. He urged authorities to prioritise relief and rehabilitation for flood-affected farmers over ceremonial events.