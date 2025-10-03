Surjewala dismisses reports of dissent in Karnataka Congress

Congress leader backs Shivakumar’s authority, stresses unity, and slams BJP over ‘vote theft’ campaign.

Bengaluru

AICC general secretary in charge of Karnataka, Randeep Singh Surjewala, on Friday dismissed reports of dissent within the state Congress following notices issued to a few leaders over their remarks on a rumoured power-sharing arrangement.

“Our PCC president, who also happens to be Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar, is fully authorised to ensure everybody toes the party line,” Surjewala told reporters, stressing that discipline within the party would be enforced. He said occasional statements driven by “emotion or excitement” do not reflect the party’s official stance.

His remarks came after notices were served to Kunigal MLA H.D. Ranganath and former MP L.R. Shivarame Gowda for publicly backing Shivakumar’s chief ministerial ambitions. Gowda had claimed the high command might decide on leadership change when the government completes 30 months, in line with a speculated pact between Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Shivakumar. Both leaders have since denied any formal arrangement, with Siddaramaiah insisting he will serve a full five-year term.

Shivakumar, too, reiterated his commitment to party discipline, saying no one had the authority to comment on power-sharing beyond what the high command decides.

Surjewala also launched a signature campaign in Pulakeshinagar against alleged BJP-led “vote theft,” calling it a “designed conspiracy” to undermine democracy. He accused the Election Commission of being a “mute spectator,” and pledged that Congress would continue exposing what he termed a systematic assault on the Constitution and people’s mandate.