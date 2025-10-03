Caste Survey in GBA Limits to Begin Today

The caste census in the Greater Bengaluru Authority(GBA) area is set to begin today. Part of the statewide caste survey that commenced on September 22, the GBA survey aims to cover approximately 32 lakh households. To facilitate this, authorities have deployed around 17,000 personnel to conduct door-to-door enumeration.

Despite the extensive deployment, officials have expressed concerns about completing the survey within the stipulated 15-day period. Each enumerator has been assigned around 100–150 households, which could potentially cause delays, especially given the sheer size of the GBA area.

The survey in the GBA area is expected to commence later than planned due to staff shortages. While the statewide census is scheduled to conclude by October 7, the completion timeline for the GBA may extend beyond this date. In previous exercises, conducting similar surveys in the region took around three to four months, raising doubts about whether the current survey can be finished in the allotted time.

Authorities have urged residents to cooperate with enumerators and provide accurate information to ensure the survey’s success. The data collected will play a crucial role in planning developmental and welfare programs in the state. Officials also stressed that any delays in the GBA area would not affect the broader schedule of the statewide caste survey, although local completion may take longer than initially anticipated.

The caste survey in GBA marks a significant step in the government’s efforts to gather detailed demographic data for better governance and targeted social welfare initiatives.