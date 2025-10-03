Simultaneous bomb threats in Chennai spark panic, later confirmed as hoaxes by authorities.

Bomb Threats at Stalin, Trisha & Guv’s Homes Declared Hoax, Stir Citywide Panic

Chennai

Chennai was gripped by fear on Friday morning after coordinated bomb threats targeted the residences of Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin, popular actress Trisha, and the state’s Governor. The alarming calls prompted a swift and high-level emergency response across the city.

Bomb squads and police units were immediately deployed to all three locations, establishing tight security perimeters while thorough searches were conducted. No explosives were discovered at any of the sites, and officials later confirmed the threats were hoaxes.

Despite the all-clear, the scale and coordination of the incident caused widespread anxiety among residents. The targeting of political, cultural, and constitutional figures simultaneously was seen as a deliberate attempt to create maximum disruption.

Security experts have noted a disturbing rise in hoax threats across India, particularly at airports, schools, and VIP locations. While none have resulted in actual attacks so far, authorities warn that such incidents not only consume valuable resources but also create public distrust in emergency systems.

The Tamil Nadu police have launched a detailed investigation to trace the origin of the calls. Authorities are examining whether the threats were the work of a lone mischief-maker or part of a larger agenda.

Though no harm was done, the incident has reignited concerns about the preparedness of law enforcement and the psychological toll of repeated false alarms. For many in Chennai, Friday’s events were a stark reminder of the fine line between prank and peril in an increasingly tense security climate.