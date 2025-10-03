Madras HC forms SIT on Karur stampede, slams Vijay’s ‘poor-quality leadership’

Court raps TVK for abandoning victims, appoints senior officer Asra Garg to lead probe

Chennai

The Madras High Court on Friday constituted a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe the Karur stampede that claimed 41 lives during TVK leader and actor Vijay’s September 27 roadshow. The court came down heavily on the party’s leadership, accusing it of abandoning victims and terming Vijay’s conduct “poor-quality leadership.”

Inspector General of Police (North Zone) Asra Garg has been appointed to head the SIT, which has been directed to begin investigations immediately. Justice N. Senthilkumar passed the order while disposing of a petition seeking accountability and tighter regulation of political roadshows.

“The leader vanished from the place of occurrence. It is unfortunate to record that such a leadership is of poor quality,” the court remarked, condemning TVK for flouting event conditions and showing “no remorse” despite women and children perishing.

The court also questioned police inaction, noting failure to register criminal cases over two-wheeler accidents involving Vijay’s supporters and his campaign vehicle.

State prosecutors informed the court that an FIR had already been registered, naming five TVK functionaries, including general secretary Bussy Anand and deputy general secretary CTR Nirmal Kumar. Two arrests have been made, they said, stressing that the state was not shielding anyone. However, the Additional Advocate General opposed the SIT’s formation, arguing the investigation had already begun.

The court, however, asserted it could not remain a “mute spectator” when state machinery failed in its duty to protect lives.