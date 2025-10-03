Pakistan’s oppression sparks PoK protests, civilian brutalities: MEA

India condemns “horrific” human rights violations in Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir, demands Islamabad’s accountability for civilian crackdowns.

New Delhi

India on Friday strongly condemned Pakistan for what it termed “horrific” human rights violations against innocent civilians in Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir (PoK), following reports of widespread protests and violent crackdowns by Pakistani forces.

Several areas in PoK have witnessed large-scale demonstrations in recent weeks, with residents demanding justice, basic rights, and an end to systemic exploitation. According to reports cited by Indian officials, Pakistani security forces responded with excessive force, unleashing brutalities against peaceful protesters.

Addressing the issue at his weekly media briefing, External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said India had observed multiple reports documenting atrocities against civilians. “We have seen reports on protests in several areas of Pakistan-occupied Jammu & Kashmir, including brutalities by Pakistani forces on innocent civilians,” he noted.

Jaiswal accused Islamabad of adopting an “oppressive approach” and engaging in systematic plundering of resources from the occupied territory. “These developments are a natural consequence of Pakistan’s oppressive policies and its forcible, illegal occupation of these regions,” he added.

Underscoring the seriousness of the situation, the MEA spokesperson asserted that Pakistan must be held accountable by the international community. He described the treatment of PoK residents as “horrific” and reiterated India’s call for an immediate end to the oppression and denial of rights to the people living under Pakistani control.