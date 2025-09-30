Wednesday, October 1, 2025
HomeIndiaAbdullah Rejects BJP
India

Abdullah Rejects BJP

Cityhilights
By Cityhilights
0
111

Abdullah Vows to Resign Rather Than Ally with BJP

Srinagar

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Tuesday stated that he would prefer to resign rather than form an alliance with the BJP to expedite the restoration of statehood for the Union Territory. Speaking at a public event in Achabal, Anantnag district, Abdullah made it clear that he was unwilling to make any political compromises in pursuit of statehood.

Abdullah addressed the crowd, saying, “If the people are ready, they should let me know, because I am not prepared to make that trade. If including the BJP in the government is deemed necessary, then accept my resignation, appoint any other MLA as chief minister, and form the government with the BJP.”

He acknowledged that involving the BJP in the government could have potentially accelerated the process of restoring statehood. “Had we included the BJP, there was a possibility that statehood might have been granted sooner. It could have been a political ‘gift,’” Abdullah said, highlighting the difficult choices faced by regional leaders in balancing political integrity with pragmatic gains.

Abdullah’s comments come amid ongoing discussions and expectations around the reinstatement of Jammu and Kashmir’s statehood, which was downgraded to a Union Territory in 2019. His firm stance underscores his commitment to maintaining political principles and avoiding alliances he perceives as compromising the autonomy and credibility of the region’s leadership.

The Chief Minister’s remarks are likely to shape the political discourse in Jammu and Kashmir, emphasizing principled governance over strategic alliances for expedient outcomes.

Previous article
BJP Urges Kejriwal and Punjab CM to Act on Farm Fires
Next article
Extending quality healthcare at low cost a big challenge: Bommai
Cityhilights
Cityhilightshttp://ibcworldnews.com
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Most Popular

Load more

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Founded in 2014, IBC delivers unbiased, timely news across Karnataka through print, web portals, and magazines, combining professionalism and speed to meet the needs of modern, digitally connected audiences.

Contact us: info@ibcworldnews.com

FOLLOW US

© 2025 IBC World News Pvt. Ltd. All rights reserved.