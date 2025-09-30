Abdullah Rejects BJP

Abdullah Vows to Resign Rather Than Ally with BJP

Srinagar

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Tuesday stated that he would prefer to resign rather than form an alliance with the BJP to expedite the restoration of statehood for the Union Territory. Speaking at a public event in Achabal, Anantnag district, Abdullah made it clear that he was unwilling to make any political compromises in pursuit of statehood.

Abdullah addressed the crowd, saying, “If the people are ready, they should let me know, because I am not prepared to make that trade. If including the BJP in the government is deemed necessary, then accept my resignation, appoint any other MLA as chief minister, and form the government with the BJP.”

He acknowledged that involving the BJP in the government could have potentially accelerated the process of restoring statehood. “Had we included the BJP, there was a possibility that statehood might have been granted sooner. It could have been a political ‘gift,’” Abdullah said, highlighting the difficult choices faced by regional leaders in balancing political integrity with pragmatic gains.

Abdullah’s comments come amid ongoing discussions and expectations around the reinstatement of Jammu and Kashmir’s statehood, which was downgraded to a Union Territory in 2019. His firm stance underscores his commitment to maintaining political principles and avoiding alliances he perceives as compromising the autonomy and credibility of the region’s leadership.

The Chief Minister’s remarks are likely to shape the political discourse in Jammu and Kashmir, emphasizing principled governance over strategic alliances for expedient outcomes.