Extending quality healthcare at low cost a big challenge: Bommai

Hubballi

Providing quality medical services at low cost is a big challenge before the country, and doctors must come together and think seriously on this issue, said former chief minister and MP Basavaraj Bommai.

Bomma was speaking after inaugurating the heart disease treatment services being extended by Balaji Hospital in collaboration with Bengaluru’s Narayana Hrudayalaya here on Tuesday.

He lauded Dr Kranti Kiran of Balaji Hospital for extending treatment facilities to the needy.

“I don’t know how much money he has earned, but he has surely earned immense merit. As a student of philosophy and economics, I can surely say philosophy speaks of sin and virtue, while economics speaks of profit and loss. In philosophy, one should see profit and loss. In economics, one should see sin and virtue. Humanity is very important for doctors, and Dr Kiran is a fine example of humanity. Until now, he has held the pulse in his hand and hereafter, even the pulse of hearts will be in his hands.”

Bommai said Dr Devi Shetty of Narayana Hrudayalaya was the architect of the Yeshasvini scheme. Both these hospitals will provide good healthcare services to the people of North Karnataka. Since Narayana Hrudayalaya has a major heart surgery unit at SDM in Dharwad, together they can provide excellent services.

‘Both the hospitals must experiment with new models. America is drowning in its medical system, which is insurance-based. Their economic conditions are different from ours. Here, they have people from different strata of society. Dr Kranti Kiran should also conduct medical camps,” the MP said.

He hoped that Dr Kiran will expand his medical services further. “In many places, there are facilities but no specialist doctors. Here, both infrastructure and specialists are available. Through them, the poor and rural population will receive quality healthcare,” Bommai said.

Balaji Hospital chairman and chief neurosurgeon Dr Kranti Kiran, SDM Narayana Hrudayalaya director Dr Shashikumar Pattanashetti, and several other doctors and medical staff were present on the occasion.