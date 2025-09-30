Support price centers start work in Belagavi

The centers must work effectively and ensure that the growers get right price for their produces

Belagavi

There are 23 support price centres in the district to purchase lentils (urad), green gram, and sunflower under the Central Government’s support price scheme.

These centres were came up after Agriculture Marketing Minister Shivanand Patil instructed the district task force committees to start support price centres.

According to officials of the agricultural Marketing Department, of the 23 centres opened in Belagavi district, nine each are for the purchase of lentils and green gram, and the rest are for the purchase of sunflower.

The registration process which began on September 25 will continue for 80 days. The procurement process started on September 25 and will continue for 90 days.

The support price centres for green gram have been started in nine locations, including Ramadurg, Hulkund, Savadatti, Murgod, Yaragatti, Bailhongal, Dodwad, Gokak, and Mudalagi. The centres for lentils urad have been started in 9 locations, including Athani (Kannal, Katageri, Telsang), Savadatti (Savadatti, Murgod), Bailhongal (Bailhongal, Dodwad), Gokak, and Mudalagi. There are five support price centres for sunflower in Ramdurg (Ramdurg and Hulkund), Savadatti, Gokak, and Mudalagi.

The minimum support price (MSP) for green gram is Rs 8,768 per quintal. Each farmer can sell from three quintals to 15 quintals. The MSP for urad is Rs 7,800 per quintal and a farmer can sell five to 30 quintals. The MSP for sunflower is Rs 7,721 and each farmer can sell four quintals to 20 quintals.

Purchasing agencies

Minister Shivanand Patil recently informed that Karnataka State Cooperative Marketing Corporation and Karnataka State Pulses Development Board have been appointed as purchasing agencies for the support price centres.