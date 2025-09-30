Guardians of culture

Mutts are sacred centers that show right path to everyone’

Gadag

Mutts with a history of thousands of years are inspiring people in the country to practice culture, ethics, and serve as an inspiration for service. They play a pivotal role in maintaining peace in society, said District Chamber of Commerce (DCC) president Tatanagouda Siddanagouda Patil.

It is commendable that the Dasara Mahotsav is being held on a grand scale at Adavindraswamy Mutt here, he said.

Patil was speaking at the Dasara Mahotsav and Sridevi Purana Pravachana programme at Sri Adavindraswamy Math near Mulgundanaka in the city on Tuesday.

“Mutts are sacred centers that take everyone on the right path. The youth should walk on the right path by worshipping the nine Durgas during Navratri,” he said.

The presiding deity of the Sri Mutt, Maheshwara Swamiji, spoke about the worship and worship of Sridevi in an introductory speech, saying bells are placed at the main gates of every temple, which symbolically means that bad thoughts and things should be removed from us as soon as we hear the sound of the bell.

Honorary president of Sri Annapoorneshwari Devi Jatra Mahotsava Committee SP Sanshimath, president Sadashivayya Madarimat, general secretary Sharanabasappa Gudimani, Women’s Committee president Suvarna Madarimat and others were present. Dr Rajaguru Guruswamy Kalakeri conducted a Purana discourse in the presence of Sri Annapoorneswara. He recited Channabasaiah Shastisgala Hemagirimat Purana.