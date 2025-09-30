Hebbalkar-led panel sweeps Malaprabha Sugar Factory poll

Belagavi

In a decisive victory, the Punashchetan panel, led by Women and Child Welfare Minister Laxmi Hebbalkar, swept the election of the Malaprabha Cooperative Sugar Factory at MK Hubli in Kittur taluk, winning all 15 director posts with a huge margin. The panel also had the backing of Kittur MLA Babasaheb Patil and Khanapur MLA Vitthalrao Halagekar.

Among the winners was MLC Channaraj Hattiholi, the Minister’s brother. The panel’s clean sweep dealt a setback to the Karmikara Mattu Raitara Hitarakshana panel, led by former chairman Nasir Bagawan, and the Kabbu Belegarara Hagu Karkhane Abhivruddhi panel, headed by farmer leader Basavaraj Mokashi. Established in 1971, the factory is one of the state’s largest cooperative sugar units, with 16,903 shareholders spread across Kittur, Khanapur, Bailhongal, Belagavi, Haliyal, Alnavar, Savadatti, Gokak, and Dharwad taluks.

Addressing the media, Minister Hebbalkar said the factory was the lifeline of the Kittur and Khanapur region. The half-century-old factory needs modernisation and expansion, including a distillery and cogeneration unit. With a debt burden of Rs 220 crore, our priority will be to revive the factory and restore its grandeur, she said, adding that the new Chairman will be chosen under collective leadership next week.

Kittur MLA Babasaheb Patil assured farmers that their faith would not be misplaced. Since the farmers have given us such a resounding mandate, we will take the factory to the next level. Echoing the sentiment, MLC Channaraj Hattiholi said, with six years of experience in the sugar industry, we know how to strengthen the factory and deliver better results to farmers.