Thousands relocated, dams discharge controlled; heavy rains damage crops

CM Fadnavis Reviews Flood Situation, Directs Collectors for Rescue Ops

Mumbai

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Monday reviewed the flood situation in Marathwada and dam discharges across the state, instructing all District Collectors to keep rescue and relief operations ready.

Posting on X, CM Fadnavis said that 1,88,000 cusecs of water is being released from Jayakwadi Dam, expected to reach Nanded by 8 PM. Yeldari Dam discharge of 29,400 cusecs is fully under control. Floods in the Manjara and Terna rivers have receded, and the situation in Western Maharashtra is stable. Ujjani Dam is releasing 75,000 cusecs, while Sina Kolegaon Dam discharge is 80,000 cusecs.

Due to Jayakwadi releases, around 10,000 people in Jalna district have been relocated to safe locations, with 6,870 accommodated in schools and community temples across 23 sites. Livestock has also been moved to safe areas, with fodder provided. In Nashik, Gangapur and Mula Dams are discharging 11,000 and 10,000 cusecs, respectively, while Jayakwadi releases to Nashik and Ahmednagar have been controlled from 87,000 to 68,000 cusecs. Girna Dam in Jalgaon is discharging 54,500 cusecs, and Hatnur Dam 65,800 cusecs. All rivers in Konkan remain below warning levels.

The Indian Meteorological Department issued an orange alert for North Konkan and the Ghats, with yellow alerts in Madhya Maharashtra. Heavy rains have damaged kharif and sugarcane crops, particularly in Jalna’s Jafrabad taluka, affecting around 80–90 acres of farmland.

Officials warned of more rain next week, October 6–8, due to a low-pressure system in the Bay of Bengal. The state administration is actively assessing crop and property damage while continuing relief and rescue operations to safeguard residents and livestock.