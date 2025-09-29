Bengal Food Prices Soar Ahead of Festive Season

Kolkata

Retail prices of essential food items in West Bengal, particularly in Kolkata, have surged sharply on Monday, coinciding with ‘Maha Saptami,’ the first day of the four-day Durga Puja festival. Fresh vegetables, fish, and meat—the staples of Bengali cuisine—have become significantly costlier, dampening the festive mood for many families planning elaborate meals during the celebrations.

Potatoes and onions remain relatively stable, priced at Rs 20-25 per kg and Rs 25 per kg, respectively. However, prices of other vegetables have jumped considerably: bitter gourd at Rs 60 per kg, cauliflower Rs 40-50 per piece, brinjal Rs 80 per kg, papaya Rs 50 per kg, and cabbage Rs 55 per kg. Ladies’ finger has surged to Rs 120 per kg, ridge gourd Rs 70 per kg, and parwal Rs 80-100 per kg, while green chillies are at Rs 100 per kg.

Fish prices are also high, with Hilsa ranging from Rs 800 to Rs 1,200 per kg, Catla Rs 350 per kg, Rohu Rs 250 per kg, and medium-sized prawns Rs 450-500 per kg. Meat and eggs have similarly spiked, with mutton at Rs 850 per kg, chicken Rs 240 per kg, and eggs Rs 7 each.

Rabindranath Kolay, a member of the state government’s task force monitoring essential food prices, stated that price increases are common during festival seasons. We are keeping a close watch to ensure that prices do not reach exorbitant levels. The rates are expected to ease after the festival, he added.

The steep price rise, though typical for festive periods, has posed challenges for Bengali households aiming to celebrate Durga Puja with traditional feasts.