Sasivadane trailer promises love and conflict

The trailer of “Sasivadane”, starring Rakshit Atluri and Komalee Prasad, has been released, offering a glimpse into a tale of love and war set in the scenic Godavari heartland. The film is set to hit theatres worldwide on October 10, 2025.

Directed and written by Saimohan Ubbana, the film is produced by Ahiteja Bellamkonda under SVS Studios Pvt. Ltd., in collaboration with AG Film Company.

Rakshit Atluri, known for his role in Palasa 1978, plays a romantic lead this time, paired with Komalee Prasad. The trailer reveals a love story steeped in tradition and emotion, set against the lush landscapes of Konaseema and Amalapuram.

The visuals showcase not just romance but also a deeper conflict, with the tagline “a war for love” suggesting tension beyond the surface. Komalee and Rakshit share heartwarming scenes that hint at a soulful narrative.

With its earlier songs and promos already gaining attention, the trailer has increased buzz ahead of the release. Sasivadane aims to deliver a mix of local flavor, emotion, and drama, rooted in the cultural richness of rural Andhra Pradesh.