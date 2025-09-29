Bobby Deol to burn Ravana this Dussehra

Actor Bobby Deol is set to celebrate Dussehra 2025 in grand style at Delhi’s historic Red Fort. The Animal star will participate in the traditional Ravana Dahan ceremony on October 2, organized by the Luv Kush Ramlila Committee.

In a video shared by the organizers, Bobby said, “Dilli ki Ramlila mein iss baar mai aa raha hoon… Toh milte hain Dussehra par,” expressing his excitement to be part of this iconic event that symbolizes the victory of good over evil.

The committee confirmed that planning is in full swing, with Bobby’s team working closely with event organizers to align rehearsals and logistics. Security and fire safety measures are being tightened to ensure smooth execution of the symbolic act of burning Ravana’s effigy.

Last year, the Dussehra celebration at Red Fort featured the team of Singham Again, including Ajay Devgn and Rohit Shetty. This year, Bobby Deol’s presence is expected to draw huge crowds.

On the work front, Bobby recently starred in Aryan Khan’s directorial debut, The Ba**ds of Bollywood*. He also spoke about his long-standing bond with Shah Rukh Khan, calling him grounded and family-oriented.