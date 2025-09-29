Monday, September 29, 2025
Sudigaali Sudheer’s new film named Hai Lesso

Sudigaali Sudheer’s next movie has been officially announced with the title Hai Lesso. Directed by debutant Prasanna Kumar Kota, the film is produced by Siva Cherry and Ravikiran under Vajra Varahi Cinemas. This will be Sudheer’s fifth film as a lead actor.

The makers revealed the title and first look poster at a special launch event. The poster has a rustic, mythological design featuring divine rituals and a blood-stained sword, hinting at a powerful rural drama. The title “Hai Lesso” is a local farming phrase, giving the film an authentic village feel.

Shivaji, known for his role in Court, will play the villain. The female leads include Natasha Singh, Naksha Saran, and Akshara Gowda. Supporting actors like Motta Rajendran, Getup Srinu, and Bevara Duhitha Saranya add to the strong cast.

The film has a young crew, with Anudeep Dev composing the music and Sujatha Siddarth as the cinematographer. Hai Lesso will be released in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam, promising a wide reach across South India.

