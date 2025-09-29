Bruce Springsteen speaks on dangerous times at Film Festival

Bruce Springsteen made a surprise appearance at the New York Film Festival after the premiere of his biopic “Deliver Me From Nowhere”. The singer performed his song “Land of Hope and Dreams” and shared thoughts on today’s world.

Springsteen said, “These days we have daily events reminding us we’re living through particularly dangerous times.” He stressed the importance of hope despite the challenges, warning against fear, division, censorship, and hatred.

The film, starring Jeremy Allen White as Springsteen, shows his life in the early 1980s while recording the Nebraska album and creating the hit “Born in the USA.” Directed by Scott Cooper, the movie also stars Jeremy Strong, Marc Maron, and others. It releases on October 24.

Before performing, Springsteen thanked White and Strong for their roles, joking about their looks compared to his and his manager Jon Landau. He also honoured his late parents, who are portrayed in the film.

The performance was part of the festival’s tribute to Springsteen’s career and music legacy, celebrating his influence as a musical ambassador through turbulent times.