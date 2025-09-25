Umesh Katti Remembered as a Force of North Karnataka: MP Jagadish Shettar

Belagavi

Former Minister and eight-time MLA Umesh Katti was not just a person but a force, observed MP Jagadish Shettar.

Speaking at a programme at Vishwaraj Sugar premises in Bagevadi, Bellada of Hukkeri taluk, during the release of the book Umesha Katti – Dreamer of North Karnataka, Shettar recalled Katti’s commitment to the region. “When I was Chief Minister, Umesh Katti served remarkably as Horticulture Minister. Though his words sometimes sounded casual, they carried depth and seriousness. Whenever North Karnataka faced injustice, he spoke firmly and backed his arguments with solid statistics,” Shettar said.

Rajya Sabha member Iranna Kadadi praised Katti’s unmatched development work in the area and shared that Katti dreamed of building a Brindavan-style park opposite the Hidkal Dam. “The responsibility of fulfilling this dream now rests with his son Nikhil and brother Ramesh,” he added.

Legislative Assembly Chief Whip Ashok Pattan, MLA Abhaya Patil, and former MP Shivakumar Udasi also paid tributes, while Katti’s grandchildren Arav, Aarush, and Vaishnavi spoke emotionally about their grandfather.

The event was presided over by Prakash Hukkeri, Special Representative of the State Government in Delhi. Panchama Shivalingeshwara Swamiji of Nidasosi, Shivabasava Swamiji of Viraktamath, Shivananda Swamiji of Bagewadi, Abhinava Manjunath Swamiji of Kyaragudda, and scholar Sampathakumar Shastri of Hiremat were present.

Literary scholar V.S. Mali introduced the book. Katti’s wife Sheela Katti, MLAs Nikhil Katti, Ganesh Hukkeri, Duryodhan Aihole, Vitthal Halagekar, Legislative Council member Hanumantha Nirani, VSL Director Prithvi Katti, former MLAs Anil Benake and Sanjay Patil, and several cooperative leaders, association members, and municipal representatives attended the gathering to honour the late leader’s enduring legacy.