Income Tax Dept Holds Interactive Session with Taxpayers in Chitradurga

Chitradurga

Public relations communication programmes are being organised across Karnataka to engage taxpayers, traders, and chartered accountants on income tax policies, provisions, and recent amendments, said Assistant Commissioner Pankaj Dwivedi of the Bengaluru Division, Income Tax Department.

He was speaking after inaugurating a public relations programme at the Zilla Panchayat Hall on Thursday. Dwivedi explained that all tasks related to tax payment can now be performed online, but many taxpayers naturally have questions. “Such doubts will be addressed through these interactive sessions, where participants can raise queries and receive clarifications. Department officials will also explain new tax-related policies and regulations,” he said.

During the session, Ramamani, an officer from the Bengaluru office, gave a live demonstration on online tax payment methods and highlighted the importance of taxes in nation building. Quoting renowned economist Kautilya, she said, “Tax is the foundation of state education,” referring to his famous statement “Kosh Moola Danda,” which serves as the Income Tax Department’s motto.

Ramamani explained the two types of tax collection—direct and indirect. Citizens earning above the prescribed income limit must pay direct tax, while indirect tax is collected on the transaction of goods and services. She also detailed the online filing process, where every citizen can file Step 1 to Step 7 and revised income tax returns using their PAN card number, and receive timely tax rebates.

The event was attended by K Madhu Prasad, Vice President of the Davangere Chartered Accountants’ Association, S Govinda Reddy, President of the Tax Practitioners’ Association, Chartered Accountant Karthik, and Income Tax Department officials Subbaraju and M Ajjanna, along with several chartered accountants and tax practitioners. The session encouraged greater awareness and compliance among taxpayers through direct interaction and demonstrations.