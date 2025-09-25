BJP Appoints Election In-Charges for Bihar, Tamil Nadu, West Bengal

New Delhi

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Thursday announced key election in-charges for three states heading for crucial assembly polls over the next two years, signaling an early start to its campaign strategy.

Party president J.P. Nadda appointed Union minister Dharmendra Pradhan as election in-charge for Bihar, where assembly elections are due soon. Pradhan will be assisted by Union minister C.R. Patil and former Uttar Pradesh deputy chief minister Keshav Prasad Maurya. Pradhan, who won the Lok Sabha seat from Sambalpur, has previously overseen successful campaigns in Uttar Pradesh (2022) and Karnataka (2023).

For West Bengal, which votes in 2026, Union minister Bhupendra Yadav will lead the party’s efforts, with former Tripura chief minister Biplab Deb as his co-in-charge. Yadav, credited with victories in Maharashtra (2024) and earlier assignments in Bihar (2020), Madhya Pradesh (2023), and Odisha (2024), is regarded as a seasoned strategist.

In Tamil Nadu, which goes to the polls next year, BJP national vice president Bijayant Panda has been named election in-charge, with minister of state for civil aviation Murlidhar Mohol as co-in-charge. Panda earlier managed the party’s Delhi campaign in 2024.

The appointments reflect the BJP’s strategy of deploying experienced leaders with proven track records to steer high-stakes contests. Both Pradhan and Yadav have successfully crafted narratives and managed campaigns in diverse political landscapes, as the party aims to expand its footprint in eastern and southern states.