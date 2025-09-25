Puneeth Rajkumar Remembered as a Noble Human Being: MP Basavaraj Bommai

Chikkamagaluru

Late Kannada superstar Puneeth Rajkumar was more than a celebrated actor—he was a noble humanitarian with childlike innocence, observed former Chief Minister and MP Basavaraj Bommai.

Speaking after unveiling a statue of Dr Puneeth Rajkumar at a programme organised by the Dr Rajkumar Fans’ Association, Bommai said that his deep love and admiration for the actor brought him to the event. “When someone achieves greatness at a young age and remains forever in people’s hearts, in Karnataka that person is Puneeth Rajkumar,” he said.

Bommai recalled that Puneeth’s personality and disarming smile attracted love and respect across generations, similar to the affection people showed for his legendary father, Dr Rajkumar. “He was not just an actor but a noble soul who touched countless lives,” Bommai noted.

The MP emotionally recounted the moment of Puneeth’s final farewell, when around 2.5 lakh fans gathered for his last darshan. “I kissed his forehead and felt the same innocence that defined his life. Swami Vivekananda once said, ‘For a true aspirant, death is not the end.’ Puneeth lives on in our hearts,” he said.

Bommai added that Puneeth’s appeal transcended boundaries, with fans even in Bidar and the Maharashtra border region. “Love knows no boundaries, and Puneeth inspired such boundless affection,” he said.

Ashwini Puneeth Rajkumar, Omkar Gowda, MLA Thammaiah, former Minister BL Shankar, MLC CT Ravi, and All Karnataka Dr Rajkumar Fans’ Association President Sa Ra Govindu were among those present at the heartfelt event honouring the beloved actor.