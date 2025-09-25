Friday, September 26, 2025
HomeStatePuneeth Rajkumar Remembered as a Noble Human Being: MP Basavaraj Bommai
State

Puneeth Rajkumar Remembered as a Noble Human Being: MP Basavaraj Bommai

Cityhilights
By Cityhilights
0
93

Chikkamagaluru

Late Kannada superstar Puneeth Rajkumar was more than a celebrated actor—he was a noble humanitarian with childlike innocence, observed former Chief Minister and MP Basavaraj Bommai.

Speaking after unveiling a statue of Dr Puneeth Rajkumar at a programme organised by the Dr Rajkumar Fans’ Association, Bommai said that his deep love and admiration for the actor brought him to the event. “When someone achieves greatness at a young age and remains forever in people’s hearts, in Karnataka that person is Puneeth Rajkumar,” he said.

Bommai recalled that Puneeth’s personality and disarming smile attracted love and respect across generations, similar to the affection people showed for his legendary father, Dr Rajkumar. “He was not just an actor but a noble soul who touched countless lives,” Bommai noted.

The MP emotionally recounted the moment of Puneeth’s final farewell, when around 2.5 lakh fans gathered for his last darshan. “I kissed his forehead and felt the same innocence that defined his life. Swami Vivekananda once said, ‘For a true aspirant, death is not the end.’ Puneeth lives on in our hearts,” he said.

Bommai added that Puneeth’s appeal transcended boundaries, with fans even in Bidar and the Maharashtra border region. “Love knows no boundaries, and Puneeth inspired such boundless affection,” he said.

Ashwini Puneeth Rajkumar, Omkar Gowda, MLA Thammaiah, former Minister BL Shankar, MLC CT Ravi, and All Karnataka Dr Rajkumar Fans’ Association President Sa Ra Govindu were among those present at the heartfelt event honouring the beloved actor.

Previous article
Message of cleanliness through Shramdaan: ZP CEO Dr S Akash
Next article
Umesh Katti Remembered as a Force of North Karnataka: MP Jagadish Shettar
Cityhilights
Cityhilightshttp://ibcworldnews.com
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Most Popular

Load more

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Founded in 2014, IBC delivers unbiased, timely news across Karnataka through print, web portals, and magazines, combining professionalism and speed to meet the needs of modern, digitally connected audiences.

Contact us: info@ibcworldnews.com

FOLLOW US

© 2025 IBC World News Pvt. Ltd. All rights reserved.