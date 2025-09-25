Friday, September 26, 2025
State

Message of cleanliness through Shramdaan: ZP CEO Dr S Akash

Awareness on Cleanliness

Chitradurga

The message of cleanliness is being effectively spread through Shramdaan under the Swachhta Hi Seva Abhiyan launched ahead of Gandhi Jayanti on October 2, said Zilla Panchayat Chief Executive Officer Dr S Akash.

He was speaking after inaugurating the Swachhtotsava organised by the Gram Panchayat, Taluk Panchayat, Madakaripura Gram Panchayat and the National Service Scheme (NSS) Unit of the Government Pre-University College for Girls on Thursday as part of the fortnight-long Swachhta Hi Seva–Swachhtaye Seva campaign in Madakaripura village.

Dr Akash said that a series of programmes have been planned across all Gram Panchayats in the district to strengthen the message of cleanliness. He stressed that collective efforts are vital to ensure a lasting change in public habits.

Zilla Panchayat Chief Planning Officer CS Gayatri highlighted that the campaign is being implemented across the country to mark Gandhi Jayanti. Large garbage piles have been identified and cleared within Panchayat limits, including plastic waste in lakes, dams, and wells to make water safe for consumption. Health camps for cleaners and Gram Panchayat staff are also being organised to recognise and support their work.

“Cleanliness is not solely the duty of Gram Panchayats. Unless civic consciousness awakens among the public, the spirit of My Village, My Panchayat will not grow. Such efforts must continue until awareness takes root,” she said.

Taluk Panchayat Executive Officer Y Ravikumar, NSS Camp Officer Pennaiah of the Girls’ Government PU College, and several local leaders also spoke on the need for community participation in sustaining cleanliness drives.

